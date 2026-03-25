Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 82.86 and last traded at GBX 83.29. Approximately 1,286,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,019,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.10.
Golden Prospect Precious Metal Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £89.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.10.
About Golden Prospect Precious Metal
The fund is run by experienced fund managers – Keith Watson and Robert Crayfourd and seeks to provide investors with capital growth, from a portfolio of companies involved in the gold and precious metals sector.
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