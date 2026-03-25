Golden Metal Resources (LON:GMET) Stock Price Up 15.2% – Should You Buy?

Golden Metal Resources PLC (LON:GMET – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 260 and last traded at GBX 250. 1,217,849 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 518,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.

Golden Metal Resources Trading Up 15.2%

The stock has a market cap of £421.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 210.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.25.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Oliver Friesen bought 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 148 per share, for a total transaction of £29,748. Also, insider J.T Starzecki bought 37,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 per share, with a total value of £55,502.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 74,851 shares of company stock valued at $11,027,693. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Golden Metal Resources Company Profile

Guardian Metal Resources plc (“GMET”) is listed on LON as well as on the OTCQX (“GMTLF”) and holds resource development and exploration stage mineral projects in the mining friendly state of Nevada, USA.

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