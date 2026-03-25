Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Director Georgios Feidakis Acquires 11,007 Shares

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) Director Georgios Feidakis bought 11,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,262.25. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,886,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,301,903.50. This represents a 0.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Georgios Feidakis also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 24th, Georgios Feidakis purchased 38,947 shares of Globus Maritime stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $69,715.13.

On Monday, March 23rd, Georgios Feidakis purchased 7,536 shares of Globus Maritime stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,188.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Georgios Feidakis acquired 22,542 shares of Globus Maritime stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $39,223.08.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLBS remained flat at $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,479. Globus Maritime Limited has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 million, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globus Maritime ( NASDAQ:GLBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Globus Maritime by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Globus Maritime in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Maritime has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLBS

About Globus Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a dry bulk shipping company incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands in 2007 and headquartered in Athens, Greece. The firm owns and operates a fleet of Capesize dry bulk carriers, each with a carrying capacity of approximately 170,000 to 180,000 deadweight tons (dwt). These vessels transport key commodities such as iron ore, coal and grains under time and voyage charter agreements.

After completing its initial public offering on the NASDAQ in 2014, Globus Maritime has pursued strategic fleet growth through acquisitions of modern secondhand vessels.

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