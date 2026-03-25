Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Short Interest Down 78.3% in March

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,678 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the February 26th total of 16,957 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,657 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12,657 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LANDO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,389. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

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Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition and ownership of farmland across the United States. The company purchases agricultural properties and leases them to farmers under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By focusing exclusively on high-quality farmland, Gladstone Land aims to provide investors with steady income and potential for long-term capital appreciation, while supporting the operational needs of farming businesses.

The company’s portfolio includes a diversified mix of row crop and permanent crop farmland, spanning key agricultural regions in states such as California, Washington, Florida, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

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