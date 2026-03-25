Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 7,228 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,431,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 318,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $810,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,405,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $97.47 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $103.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

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