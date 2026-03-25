Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of XPO by 306.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,683 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in XPO by 79.3% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,595,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in XPO in the second quarter valued at $168,840,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in XPO by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,860,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,403,973,000 after purchasing an additional 735,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in XPO by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,150,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,820,000 after purchasing an additional 452,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

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XPO Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:XPO opened at $186.16 on Wednesday. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $220.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 3.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded XPO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of XPO from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $156.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.14.

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About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company’s operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

Further Reading

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