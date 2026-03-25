GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 2% – Here’s Why

Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $297.87 and last traded at $296.5720. Approximately 4,352,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,692,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $374.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.12.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $311.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.66.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 521,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,726,000 after buying an additional 82,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Lane Brothers & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

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GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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