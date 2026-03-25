Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Issues Earnings Results

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia SGPS had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 4.90%.

Galp Energia SGPS Stock Up 2.2%

Galp Energia SGPS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,734. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.03. Galp Energia SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLPEY. HSBC cut Galp Energia SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Galp Energia SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Galp Energia SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Galp Energia SGPS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Galp Energia SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Galp Energia SGPS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Galp Energia SGPS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galp Energia SGPS is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with core operations spanning upstream exploration and production, midstream refining, and downstream distribution and marketing. In its upstream segment, the company explores and produces oil and natural gas in regions such as Brazil’s pre-salt basins, African offshore blocks in Angola and Mozambique, and domestic wells in Portugal. Its midstream activities include refining crude oil at the Sines facility and operating a network of pipelines, while downstream operations involve the distribution and retail sale of petroleum products through the Galp-branded service station network across the Iberian Peninsula.

In addition to its traditional oil and gas business, Galp has expanded into power generation and renewable energy.

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