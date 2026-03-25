FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Short Interest Update

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 250,920 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the February 26th total of 816,539 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,354,648 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,354,648 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, insider Michael C. Forman acquired 38,549 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,454.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,422.40. This represents a 668.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 44,049 shares of company stock valued at $231,215 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Cuts Dividend

FSCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 366,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,254. FS Credit Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.4%.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE: FSCO) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in corporate credit instruments, including high-yield bonds, leveraged loans and other credit-related securities. FSCO’s flexible mandate allows it to allocate across the credit spectrum, rotating among sectors, maturities and structures in response to changing market conditions.

Under normal market environments, the fund typically invests at least 80% of its total assets in non-investment grade corporate debt securities, with the remainder allocated to investment-grade obligations, cash and cash equivalents.

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