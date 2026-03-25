Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.35 and last traded at $39.45. 129,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,363% from the average session volume of 5,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF Trading Down 0.9%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF Company Profile

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The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

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