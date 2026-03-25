Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 47,499 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the February 26th total of 314,786 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,334 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,334 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,289,000 after purchasing an additional 440,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,316,000 after buying an additional 410,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 323.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 173,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 132,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,194,000.

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Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTW traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.98. 1,184,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,393. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $762.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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