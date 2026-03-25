Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEU) Short Interest Update

Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,603 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the February 26th total of 39,102 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,396 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,396 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLEU traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $32.17. 4,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07. Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged Fund (FLEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Eurozone index. The fund tracks a market cap weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in the developed Eurozone. The currency exposure is not hedged FLEU was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

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