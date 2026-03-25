Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 4.4% of Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $19,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,288,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 378.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 140.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $711.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $737.40 and a 200-day moving average of $748.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $806.99.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

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