Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 25,591 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,591 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $35,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 249.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

IEF stock opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $98.04.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

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