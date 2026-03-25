Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $6.94 Million Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,592,000 after buying an additional 302,640 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

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JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

JQUA stock opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.17. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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