Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys 3,340 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $19,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 671.4% in the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

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Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $240.42 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $262.23. The company has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.11.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3277 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

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