Focus Financial Network Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,984 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman McAleer LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,914,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,819,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,661,000 after acquiring an additional 879,651 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 409,338.5% in the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 872,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,936,000 after purchasing an additional 871,891 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,304,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,106,000 after purchasing an additional 771,493 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 664.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 574,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 499,259 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $29.37.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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