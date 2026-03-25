Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires 21,655 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,655 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 109,982,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,391,000 after buying an additional 290,693 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,108,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,592,000 after buying an additional 20,481,030 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,411,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,733,000 after buying an additional 488,836 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,032,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,688,000 after acquiring an additional 487,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,987,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,622 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

Further Reading

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