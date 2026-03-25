Flowserve Corporation (FLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a 4.8% increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Flowserve has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Flowserve has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flowserve to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

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Flowserve Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

About Flowserve

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 7.32%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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