First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTKI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTKI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 565 shares, a growth of 459.4% from the February 26th total of 101 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,413 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,413 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of FTKI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.44. 1,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,675. The company has a market cap of $972,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of -0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10. First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

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The First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF (FTKI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of US-listed small cap equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the Russell 2000 Index or on small-cap ETF. FTKI was launched on Feb 26, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.

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