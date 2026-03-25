First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,321,685 shares, a growth of 281.5% from the February 26th total of 346,466 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,790 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,790 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $202,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 276,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 16,639 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 71,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 20,158 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Up 1.3%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77.

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund. FTGC was launched on Oct 23, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

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