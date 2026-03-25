Financial Review: American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY) and Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF)

Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF – Get Free Report) and American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of American Noble Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Ability shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of American Noble Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ability and American Noble Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ability 0 0 0 0 0.00 American Noble Gas 1 7 1 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

American Noble Gas has a consensus target price of $16.89, suggesting a potential upside of 28.19%. Given American Noble Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Noble Gas is more favorable than Ability.

Ability has a beta of -493.12, indicating that its stock price is 49,412% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Noble Gas has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ability and American Noble Gas”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Noble Gas $19.28 billion 2.76 $3.16 billion $0.77 17.11

American Noble Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Ability.

Profitability

This table compares Ability and American Noble Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability N/A N/A N/A American Noble Gas 16.16% 30.60% 19.26%

Summary

American Noble Gas beats Ability on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ability

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Ability Inc. provides systems for off-air cellular and satellite interception, and geolocation worldwide. The company engages in the interception of cellular and satellite communication networks for surveillance, border security, anti-terror, anti-crime, intelligence gathering, reconnaissance, target tracking, airport security, and tracking suspicious people for use by the ministries of defense, national agencies, secret services and security officers, federal police forces and presidential police, homeland security organizations, border control forces, integrators, anti-drug organizations and law enforcement units, and ministries of interior and justice, as well as armies, navies, and air forces. It also provides tactical and strategic interception systems for Thuraya, Iridium, and IsatPhone Pro that intercepts voice calls, SMS, data traffic, call related information, and detecting location of satellite phones; and systems to intercept VSAT, DCME, and other satellite links. In addition, the company offers cellular interception systems, which include Unlimited Interceptor, a geolocation system that detects the location of phones participating in intercepted conversations; GoDown, a system in cellular phones to change operational mode and operates as a selective jammer for prison-related projects; and In-Between Interception System that supports GSM, UMTS, and LTE networks. Further, it provides various IMSI catcher configurations and CDMA interception systems. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About American Noble Gas

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

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