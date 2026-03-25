Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 889 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the February 26th total of 2,586 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,559 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,559 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of FMED traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 million, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMED. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 714,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,629 shares in the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

About Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (FMED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies involved in disruptive innovation in Health Care. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FMED was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

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