Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

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Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $363.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.85.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

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Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) is the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, a community-focused institution headquartered in Los Banos, California. The bank traces its roots to 1916 and has grown to serve individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises throughout the western San Joaquin Valley. Operating with a commitment to local decision-making, the company emphasizes personalized service and close ties to the communities in which it operates.

Through its banking subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, and merchant services.

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