Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXE. Weiss Ratings upgraded Expand Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Expand Energy from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.48.

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Expand Energy Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $109.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.66. Expand Energy has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $126.62.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Expand Energy had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expand Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Wichterich bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.50 per share, with a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,976,035. This represents a 2.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expand Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Expand Energy by 161.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,959,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856,576 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Expand Energy by 36,574.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,420,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Expand Energy by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,683,000 after buying an additional 2,160,979 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,783,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

More Expand Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Expand Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist initiated coverage on EXE with a buy/strong‑buy view, highlighting the company’s gas assets and model. This initiation is being cited as the primary catalyst for the stock move. Truist initiates coverage (MSN)

Truist initiated coverage on EXE with a buy/strong‑buy view, highlighting the company’s gas assets and model. This initiation is being cited as the primary catalyst for the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Truist set a $136 price target (about 24% above recent levels), providing a clear upside case that can attract momentum and institutional buying. Truist $136 price target (Benzinga)

Truist set a $136 price target (about 24% above recent levels), providing a clear upside case that can attract momentum and institutional buying. Positive Sentiment: Zacks/TickerReport also published upgraded commentary calling EXE a strong‑buy, adding to the consensus of positive analyst attention. Zacks / TickerReport upgrade

Zacks/TickerReport also published upgraded commentary calling EXE a strong‑buy, adding to the consensus of positive analyst attention. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple short‑interest notices show “0 shares” and NaN changes — this appears to be a reporting/data anomaly rather than a real increase in bearish positioning; it therefore provides little actionable signal for traders.

Multiple short‑interest notices show “0 shares” and NaN changes — this appears to be a reporting/data anomaly rather than a real increase in bearish positioning; it therefore provides little actionable signal for traders. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage is asking whether EXE is underperforming the broader energy sector — this is a reminder to weigh sector trends and valuation vs. the one‑off analyst headlines. Is EXE underperforming the sector? (MSN)

About Expand Energy

(Get Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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