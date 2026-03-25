EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EUDA. Greenridge Global dropped their price objective on shares of EUDA Health from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of EUDA Health in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.00.

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EUDA Health Stock Up 28.6%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EUDA Health

Shares of EUDA Health stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. EUDA Health has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 million, a P/E ratio of -76.08 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EUDA Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of EUDA Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

EUDA Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EUDA Health, Inc (NASDAQ:EUDA) is a healthcare technology company focused on the development and commercialization of digital health solutions and energy-based medical devices for women’s intimate health. The company’s platform combines non-invasive treatment devices with software-driven patient monitoring and analytics to support pelvic floor function, address stress urinary incontinence and enhance vaginal tissue health.

EUDA Health’s core product offerings utilize low-intensity radiofrequency energy delivered through proprietary handpieces to promote tissue remodeling and muscle activation.

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