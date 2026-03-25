Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Up 8.8% – Should You Buy?

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $15.9650. Approximately 3,762,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 6,580,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Erasca from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Erasca from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Erasca from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erasca in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

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Erasca Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Erasca

In other Erasca news, insider Shannon Morris sold 20,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $300,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Ebun Garner sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $670,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 25,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,174.84. The trade was a 82.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Erasca by 22.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,085,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 744,268 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Erasca by 0.7% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 22,729,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,866,000 after acquiring an additional 153,585 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 180.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Erasca by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erasca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Erasca, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company focuses on small molecule therapeutics that target critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and survival, with a primary emphasis on inhibitors of the MAPK pathway. Erasca’s approach is designed to deliver oral, targeted therapies that address both oncogene‐driven and immuno‐oncology indications, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with unmet medical needs.

Erasca’s pipeline comprises multiple development candidates, including small molecule inhibitors engineered to disrupt key nodes in cancer cell signaling.

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