Equity Fund L.P. Cardinal Sells 275,728 Shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Stock

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equity Fund L.P. Cardinal sold 275,728 shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $8,183,607.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 345,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,243,250.64. The trade was a 44.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of GRDN stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83.

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Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $397.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.04 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 3.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardian Pharmacy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Guardian Pharmacy Services

Institutional Trading of Guardian Pharmacy Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

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Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

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