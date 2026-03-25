EPD FY2026 EPS Forecast Raised by US Capital Advisors

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.88. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

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Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $38.74.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $481,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 173,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,570,374.74. This represents a 9.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $100,070.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,978.80. The trade was a 3.56% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,040,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,427,000 after buying an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 84,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisortrust Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Aj Teague bought 2,665 shares (raised his stake ~3.6%), signaling management confidence; insider purchases often support sentiment and can reduce investor uncertainty. Insider Buying: Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) CEO Purchases 2,665 Shares of Stock

CEO Aj Teague bought 2,665 shares (raised his stake ~3.6%), signaling management confidence; insider purchases often support sentiment and can reduce investor uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply (~18.5% vs. Feb 26) to ~17.44M shares (≈1.2% of float) with a short-interest ratio of ~4.2 days — less short pressure can reduce downside risk and remove a potential catalyst for squeezes turning negative.

Short interest fell sharply (~18.5% vs. Feb 26) to ~17.44M shares (≈1.2% of float) with a short-interest ratio of ~4.2 days — less short pressure can reduce downside risk and remove a potential catalyst for squeezes turning negative. Positive Sentiment: High-profile endorsement: Jim Cramer publicly called EPD “a pipeline company…the best run of all of them,” which can boost retail/institutional interest and trading momentum. Jim Cramer on Enterprise Products Partners

High-profile endorsement: Jim Cramer publicly called EPD “a pipeline company…the best run of all of them,” which can boost retail/institutional interest and trading momentum. Positive Sentiment: Dividend yield remains attractive (annualized $2.20, ~5.8%); steady payout and recent consistency support income-oriented demand for EPD units.

Dividend yield remains attractive (annualized $2.20, ~5.8%); steady payout and recent consistency support income-oriented demand for EPD units. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimates from US Capital Advisors were updated: Q1 2026 estimate raised to $0.72 (from $0.67) but there were small trims to some mid‑2026 quarterly estimates — mixed forward guidance that investors will parse for near‑term vs. longer‑term growth.

Analyst estimates from US Capital Advisors were updated: Q1 2026 estimate raised to $0.72 (from $0.67) but there were small trims to some mid‑2026 quarterly estimates — mixed forward guidance that investors will parse for near‑term vs. longer‑term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Media/idea coverage: EPD appears on several sector/“best-of” lists and valuation write-ups highlighting recent total returns; these items increase visibility but are not company-specific catalysts. A Look At Enterprise Products Partners’ Valuation After Strong Recent Total Returns

Media/idea coverage: EPD appears on several sector/“best-of” lists and valuation write-ups highlighting recent total returns; these items increase visibility but are not company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: New coverage from Truist initiated a “Hold” with a $36 price target (below current trading levels), which could cap upside or weigh on investor expectations if other shops follow suit. Truist coverage note (TickerReport)

New coverage from Truist initiated a “Hold” with a $36 price target (below current trading levels), which could cap upside or weigh on investor expectations if other shops follow suit. Negative Sentiment: Several analyst rating moves are mixed-to-negative (e.g., Wolfe Research cut to underperform with a $31 target), creating offsetting signals versus buy-side interest — watch for follow‑up revisions to consensus and price targets.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

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Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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