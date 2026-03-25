Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Up 1.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company now has a $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. Enterprise Products Partners traded as high as $39.02 and last traded at $38.9950. 3,767,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 4,592,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

EPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Key Stories Impacting Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $481,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 173,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,374.74. This represents a 9.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $100,070.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 77,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,978.80. This represents a 3.56% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded EPD from “equal weight” to “overweight” and raised its price target to $42, signaling analyst conviction in upside and supporting buyer interest. Wells Fargo Upgrade

Wells Fargo upgraded EPD from “equal weight” to “overweight” and raised its price target to $42, signaling analyst conviction in upside and supporting buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: CEO Aj Teague purchased 2,665 shares (filed with the SEC), a visible insider buy that often reassures investors about management’s confidence. Insider Purchase Filing

CEO Aj Teague purchased 2,665 shares (filed with the SEC), a visible insider buy that often reassures investors about management’s confidence. Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors revised several near‑ and medium‑term EPS forecasts (raising FY2026/FY2027 estimates and several quarterly figures overall), which can boost expectations for future earnings and valuation. (MarketBeat summary)

US Capital Advisors revised several near‑ and medium‑term EPS forecasts (raising FY2026/FY2027 estimates and several quarterly figures overall), which can boost expectations for future earnings and valuation. (MarketBeat summary) Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~18.5% in March, reducing a potential source of downward pressure and lowering short‑squeeze risk; that decline can support a steadier rally.

Short interest fell ~18.5% in March, reducing a potential source of downward pressure and lowering short‑squeeze risk; that decline can support a steadier rally. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer publicly praised EPD as a well‑run pipeline business, which can influence retail flows and sentiment toward the stock. Jim Cramer Praise

Jim Cramer publicly praised EPD as a well‑run pipeline business, which can influence retail flows and sentiment toward the stock. Positive Sentiment: High dividend yield (about 5.8% annualized) and a recent dividend payment keep EPD attractive to income investors—supportive for demand in the stock.

High dividend yield (about 5.8% annualized) and a recent dividend payment keep EPD attractive to income investors—supportive for demand in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: EPD has been a focus of Zacks/financial-site traffic (listed in Zacks/Yahoo summaries), which increases visibility but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Zacks Coverage

EPD has been a focus of Zacks/financial-site traffic (listed in Zacks/Yahoo summaries), which increases visibility but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Inclusion on lists of potential winners (e.g., 247WallStreet) and steady institutional adjustments are visibility drivers but not immediate catalysts. Wall Street List

Inclusion on lists of potential winners (e.g., 247WallStreet) and steady institutional adjustments are visibility drivers but not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Truist initiated coverage with a “hold” and a $36 price target — below the recent trading level — which could cap near‑term upside for more cautious investors. Truist Initiates Coverage

Truist initiated coverage with a “hold” and a $36 price target — below the recent trading level — which could cap near‑term upside for more cautious investors. Negative Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed overall (some downgrades and a consensus price target near $37.14), which may limit conviction among institutional buyers and keep volatility higher. (MarketBeat analyst summary)

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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