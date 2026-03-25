Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.80, with a volume of 1922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

Enablence Technologies Trading Up 42.2%

The firm has a market cap of C$67.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.79.

Enablence Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device. It also offers long delay lines, an optical component device used for laser locking, short-pulse lasers, and decoherence services. In addition, the company provides various customized design services.

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