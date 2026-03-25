Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Stock Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 865.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,076 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $58,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,330,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,127,132,000 after acquiring an additional 201,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,606,979,000 after acquiring an additional 784,987 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,205,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,227,000 after acquiring an additional 859,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $918,830,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Emerson Electric from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $239,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,433.84. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,879 shares of company stock worth $2,116,818. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $130.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.84. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.28%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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