Dymension Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.31 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dymension has a market cap of $14.31 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,198.32 or 0.99798032 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,097.99 or 0.99798256 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension launched on February 6th, 2024. Dymension’s total supply is 1,061,707,665 coins and its circulating supply is 491,404,810 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official message board is forum.dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Dymension has a current supply of 1,061,698,513 with 491,302,859 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 0.02960901 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $2,653,729.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

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