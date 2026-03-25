Dolphin Entertainment Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) outlined improving profitability and organic growth on its full-year 2025 earnings call, while highlighting new initiatives around community capital raises and AI-focused marketing services that management expects to contribute to revenue and margin expansion in 2026.

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2025 results show organic acceleration and operating leverage

Chief Executive Officer Bill O’Dowd said 2025 was the company’s first year without a major acquisition after years of building a multi-agency entertainment marketing platform. He emphasized that the company’s fourth-quarter growth was “entirely organic,” noting Dolphin had the same operating companies in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2025.

O’Dowd said full-year revenue increased about 10% to $56.7 million, while fourth-quarter revenue rose 27% year-over-year to $15.6 million. He focused much of his prepared remarks on profitability and cash flow, pointing to the company’s operating leverage and low capital expenditure needs as a services-driven business.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 was $2.9 million, up from $900,000 in 2024. In the fourth quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $1.7 million compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $500,000 in the prior-year quarter, a year-over-year swing O’Dowd said underscored the earnings power of the model when revenue is strong.

Net loss narrowed; 2024 included significant non-recurring charges

Chief Financial Officer Mirta Negrini said total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $56.7 million, compared with $51.7 million in 2024. Operating loss narrowed sharply to $39,058 in 2025 from an operating loss of $10.5 million in 2024.

Negrini reported operating expenses of $56.7 million in 2025, including $2.4 million of non-cash depreciation and amortization, versus $62.2 million in 2024. She noted 2024 operating expenses included $8.0 million of non-recurring or non-cash expenses, consisting of a $6.7 million goodwill impairment and a $1.3 million write-off tied to notes receivable.

Net loss for 2025 was approximately $3.1 million, which included $2.4 million of depreciation and amortization and about $500,000 of non-recurring net expenses related to acquisition costs, debt extinguishment costs, and a gain on the sale of a subsidiary. The 2024 net loss was $12.6 million and included about $8.0 million of non-recurring and non-cash expenses, primarily the goodwill impairment and a $1.3 million write-off of accounts receivable.

Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.27 in 2025, based on 11.56 million weighted average shares, compared with $1.22 in 2024 on 10.31 million weighted average shares.

Management stresses cash flow potential, NOLs, and upcoming cost catalysts

O’Dowd argued the company’s EBITDA should convert efficiently to free cash flow because Dolphin “requires very little capital expenditure,” and because it has significant net operating loss carryforwards. He said Dolphin has approximately $127 million of federal and state NOLs that should “substantially shield” cash tax payments for years as profitability grows.

He also laid out several forward-looking catalysts management believes could support profitability, including cost reductions and lower interest expense over time. Among them:

Approximately $1 million in expected annualized lease savings beginning at the end of 2026 as current New York leases roll off, with Los Angeles leases ending in 2027.

Full repayment of the company’s bank debt within roughly two and a half years, which O’Dowd pegged to a September 29, 2028 date “if not sooner,” reducing interest expense.

Ongoing organic growth and margin expansion, with O’Dowd citing a 5% adjusted EBITDA margin in 2025 and stating management is “striving” to continue increasing it over time.

O’Dowd also reminded listeners that Dolphin’s business is seasonal, with the first quarter typically the lightest and the fourth quarter usually the strongest.

DealMaker partnership targets influencer-led consumer brands and community raises

A major theme of the call was Dolphin’s strategic partnership with DealMaker, which O’Dowd described as a growth catalyst designed to unlock community capital for celebrity, influencer, and entertainment-led consumer product and lifestyle companies. He said DealMaker has raised more than $2.4 billion through its platform and automates the capital-raising lifecycle.

Under the partnership, Dolphin and DealMaker plan to source opportunities within Dolphin’s roster and its broader network, targeting primarily growth- and expansion-stage consumer products and lifestyle brands. O’Dowd said Dolphin expects to earn marketing fees tied to fundraising campaigns and may also receive ownership stakes in the products or companies, while requiring “little to no capital outlay” from Dolphin.

In response to analyst questions, O’Dowd said the market for raises under $5 million can be underserved by traditional sources of capital, yet that range is often what’s needed to launch brands such as liquor or cosmetics. He said marketing campaigns tied to these brands could be “in the six figures per year per brand” in many cases. He described a typical Regulation CF process as roughly 6–8 weeks of preparation followed by an online raise that the companies aim to complete within about four months. He added that the typical investment size in such offerings may be around $1,000 to $2,000.

On timing, O’Dowd said the partnership was about a month old, with a 60-day window to align processes and begin vetting initial opportunities, and he said he hoped to be “in market with the first one” in the summer. He suggested that instead of doing one to two ventures in a 12-month period, Dolphin would hope to do two to three “if not more” as the process ramps.

Dolphin Intelligence unit launches AI-related marketing services

O’Dowd also discussed Dolphin Intelligence, a division launched in December focused on AI-driven marketing strategy and execution. He said the unit is built around the view that generative AI systems are trained heavily on editorial and user-generated content, potentially increasing the value of “earned media footprints.”

He said the division offers services including generative engine optimization and AI engine optimization strategy, AI readiness audits, and frameworks to help brands adjust media mix to improve visibility in AI-generated results. Dolphin has partnered with Otterly AI for measurement and analytics, and O’Dowd said the division is led by Mark Anderson, described as a veteran with nearly 30 years of experience at the intersection of technology and creativity.

During Q&A, O’Dowd said the unit is intended to be additive to Dolphin’s existing offerings and also serve as a business development tool, allowing the company to approach new prospective clients with AI-focused capabilities.

Looking ahead, O’Dowd said management expects continued organic revenue growth in 2026, with additional contributions from DealMaker-related marketing engagements and Dolphin Intelligence services ramping in the second half of the year. He added that the company expects adjusted EBITDA to grow “significantly faster than revenue” again in 2026, pointing to high incremental margins, NOLs, and cost catalysts from leases and debt paydown.

About Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

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