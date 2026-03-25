Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:URAA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:URAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 31,129 shares, a growth of 155.3% from the February 26th total of 12,195 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,428 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,428 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URAA traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.38. 31,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,249. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 4.93. Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $63.13.

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Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1081 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares ( NYSEARCA:URAA Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.45% of Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares (URAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed firms focused on uranium and nuclear energy. URAA was launched on Jun 26, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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