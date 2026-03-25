Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (AAPD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0838 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 0.6%

AAPD opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62.

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Further Reading

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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