Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS is Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s 8th Largest Position

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 3.2% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group owned 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Vestwell Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

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Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average is $70.87. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $77.04. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

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