Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 189,012 shares, an increase of 226.7% from the February 26th total of 57,857 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,475 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,475 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 120,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,281 shares during the period. Burk Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Burk Holdings LLC now owns 118,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Finally, CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.79. 299,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,644. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $48.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

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