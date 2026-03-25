Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 121,268 shares, a growth of 263.4% from the February 26th total of 33,367 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,446 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 40,446 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSB opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,430,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,922,000 after purchasing an additional 177,273 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 1,715,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 116,415 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 742,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,446,000 after buying an additional 125,305 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 515,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after buying an additional 28,060 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,535,000.

About Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities. DFSB was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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