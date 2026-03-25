Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF $DFGX is Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 8.0% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc owned 0.99% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF worth $13,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000.

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Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

DFGX opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.99 and a 52 week high of $54.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.50.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns. DFGX was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

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