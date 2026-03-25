Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Short Interest Down 87.8% in March

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 126,711 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the February 26th total of 1,040,440 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 953,756 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 953,756 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,543,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,866,000 after purchasing an additional 521,755 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 4,538,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,600 shares in the last quarter. Petersen Hastings Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,749,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,330,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,312,000 after buying an additional 1,468,524 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,508,000 after buying an additional 287,716 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of DFCF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 906,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,281. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $43.27.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

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