Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Price

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 128.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Sutro Biopharma to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

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Sutro Biopharma Trading Up 1.9%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,858. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $204.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 137.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 169.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66,372 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sutro Biopharma this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright upgraded STRO from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target to $28, highlighting improved analyst sentiment and providing buy-side support for the stock. HC Wainwright upgrade

HC Wainwright upgraded STRO from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target to $28, highlighting improved analyst sentiment and providing buy-side support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded STRO from Equal Weight to Overweight and lifted its price target to $27, signaling additional institutional support and near‑term upside vs. recent trade levels. Wells Fargo upgrade (coverage)

Wells Fargo upgraded STRO from Equal Weight to Overweight and lifted its price target to $27, signaling additional institutional support and near‑term upside vs. recent trade levels. Positive Sentiment: Clinical catalyst: Sutro reported dosing three cohorts in the Phase 1 trial of STRO‑004 (a Tissue Factor ADC) and remains on track to report initial clinical data in mid‑2026 — a near‑term binary event that could materially move the stock if data are positive. Company clinical update & FY2025 results

Clinical catalyst: Sutro reported dosing three cohorts in the Phase 1 trial of STRO‑004 (a Tissue Factor ADC) and remains on track to report initial clinical data in mid‑2026 — a near‑term binary event that could materially move the stock if data are positive. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published FY2030 EPS modeling (projecting larger negative EPS out-year) while keeping a Buy rating — the model shows long-term losses but the firm is valuing upside from pipeline progress. MarketBeat summary

HC Wainwright published FY2030 EPS modeling (projecting larger negative EPS out-year) while keeping a Buy rating — the model shows long-term losses but the firm is valuing upside from pipeline progress. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reports this month show data anomalies (listed as zero shares / 0.0 days to cover), so there’s no clear short‑squeeze signal from reported short interest. (Data appears unreliable/unchanged.)

Short‑interest reports this month show data anomalies (listed as zero shares / 0.0 days to cover), so there’s no clear short‑squeeze signal from reported short interest. (Data appears unreliable/unchanged.) Negative Sentiment: Q4/FY2025 results: Sutro reported a larger-than-expected EPS loss of ($5.39) vs. consensus ($4.66) despite revenue beating estimates ($11.65M vs. $9.26M). Company remains unprofitable with very negative margins and ROE — a reminder of execution and cash‑burn risks. Earnings release

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel biologic drug candidates in the fields of oncology and immunology. The company leverages a proprietary cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF™, to design and produce complex, multi-specific proteins that include antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, and cytokine fusion proteins. This platform enables rapid generation and optimization of protein therapeutics that may not be feasible with traditional cell-based expression systems.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Sutro Biopharma has built a pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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