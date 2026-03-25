Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Price

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 128.98% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Sutro Biopharma to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.
Check Out Our Latest Report on STRO
Sutro Biopharma Trading Up 1.9%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 137.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 169.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66,372 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.
Sutro Biopharma News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Sutro Biopharma this week:
- Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright upgraded STRO from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target to $28, highlighting improved analyst sentiment and providing buy-side support for the stock. HC Wainwright upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded STRO from Equal Weight to Overweight and lifted its price target to $27, signaling additional institutional support and near‑term upside vs. recent trade levels. Wells Fargo upgrade (coverage)
- Positive Sentiment: Clinical catalyst: Sutro reported dosing three cohorts in the Phase 1 trial of STRO‑004 (a Tissue Factor ADC) and remains on track to report initial clinical data in mid‑2026 — a near‑term binary event that could materially move the stock if data are positive. Company clinical update & FY2025 results
- Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published FY2030 EPS modeling (projecting larger negative EPS out-year) while keeping a Buy rating — the model shows long-term losses but the firm is valuing upside from pipeline progress. MarketBeat summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reports this month show data anomalies (listed as zero shares / 0.0 days to cover), so there’s no clear short‑squeeze signal from reported short interest. (Data appears unreliable/unchanged.)
- Negative Sentiment: Q4/FY2025 results: Sutro reported a larger-than-expected EPS loss of ($5.39) vs. consensus ($4.66) despite revenue beating estimates ($11.65M vs. $9.26M). Company remains unprofitable with very negative margins and ROE — a reminder of execution and cash‑burn risks. Earnings release
Sutro Biopharma Company Profile
Sutro Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel biologic drug candidates in the fields of oncology and immunology. The company leverages a proprietary cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF™, to design and produce complex, multi-specific proteins that include antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, and cytokine fusion proteins. This platform enables rapid generation and optimization of protein therapeutics that may not be feasible with traditional cell-based expression systems.
Founded in 2003 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Sutro Biopharma has built a pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.
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