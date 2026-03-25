Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 69,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 39,296 shares.The stock last traded at $47.27 and had previously closed at $46.95.

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $542.99 million, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.85.

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Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.2511 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 51.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF ( NYSEARCA:SSUS Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

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The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

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