Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.6095 and last traded at $0.6567. 67,250,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 68,476,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DVLT. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Datavault AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

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Datavault AI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $374.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.11.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.73 million for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 202.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datavault AI news, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 10,674,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $9,393,838.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,056,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,770,119.52. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,679,031 shares of company stock worth $31,424,609 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datavault AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Datavault AI by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Datavault AI Company Profile

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Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

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