Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) versus ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Datasea and ExlService, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 1 0 0 0 1.00 ExlService 0 1 4 0 2.80

ExlService has a consensus target price of $43.60, suggesting a potential upside of 44.02%. Given ExlService’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ExlService is more favorable than Datasea.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $71.62 million 0.13 -$5.09 million ($0.32) -2.79 ExlService $2.09 billion 2.27 $251.02 million $1.54 19.66

This table compares Datasea and ExlService”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Datasea. Datasea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea -4.80% -88.98% -37.33% ExlService 12.02% 26.66% 15.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Datasea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. 50.7% of Datasea shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of ExlService shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Datasea has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ExlService beats Datasea on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datasea

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Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. In addition, the company provides intelligent acoustics products, which include ultrasonic air sterilizer, air purification and deodorization, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About ExlService

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ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. In addition, the company offers health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. Further, it provides financial planning and analysis, management reporting, forecasting and decision support, data management, regulatory reporting and risk, and compliance services; reservations, customer, and fulfilment services; freight billing, collections, claims management, freight audit, freight scheduling, supply chain management, and revenue assurance services; residential mortgage lending, title verification and validation, retail banking and credit cards, trust verification, commercial banking, and investment management; merchandising, pricing, and demand forecasting; and digital operations and solutions. The company offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management. ExlService Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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