Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Shares Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dai Nippon Printing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

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Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: DNPLY), commonly known as DNP, is one of Japan’s largest comprehensive printing companies. Established in 1876 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a legacy in traditional and digital printing, offering a broad spectrum of paper-based and value-added services. Over its long history, DNP has evolved from newspaper and book printing to becoming a diversified provider of information, communication and functional materials.

DNP’s business is organized into several key segments.

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