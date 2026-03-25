Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Shares Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dai Nippon Printing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Dai Nippon Printing
Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance
Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter.
Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile
Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: DNPLY), commonly known as DNP, is one of Japan’s largest comprehensive printing companies. Established in 1876 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a legacy in traditional and digital printing, offering a broad spectrum of paper-based and value-added services. Over its long history, DNP has evolved from newspaper and book printing to becoming a diversified provider of information, communication and functional materials.
DNP’s business is organized into several key segments.
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