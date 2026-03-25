CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) General Counsel James Kasinger Sells 3,182 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) General Counsel James Kasinger sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $148,853.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 94,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,728.24. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $78.48.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 16,569.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 97.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.53.
View Our Latest Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.
Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.
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