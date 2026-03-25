CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) General Counsel James Kasinger Sells 3,182 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) General Counsel James Kasinger sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $148,853.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 94,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,728.24. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $78.48.

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CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 16,569.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 97.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

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