Creditcoin (CTC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.99 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $83.49 million and $3.99 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 530,658,812 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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