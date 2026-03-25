Contrasting Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO)

Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) and Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Coherus Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Coherus Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Coherus Oncology and Alto Neuroscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus Oncology 1 1 3 0 2.40 Alto Neuroscience 1 1 5 0 2.57

Profitability

Coherus Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $5.51, indicating a potential upside of 214.10%. Alto Neuroscience has a consensus target price of $34.33, indicating a potential upside of 67.53%. Given Coherus Oncology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coherus Oncology is more favorable than Alto Neuroscience.

This table compares Coherus Oncology and Alto Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus Oncology 398.42% -860.29% -46.20% Alto Neuroscience N/A -47.64% -37.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coherus Oncology and Alto Neuroscience”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus Oncology $42.17 million 6.24 $168.02 million $1.46 1.20 Alto Neuroscience N/A N/A -$63.24 million ($2.18) -9.40

Coherus Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Alto Neuroscience. Alto Neuroscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coherus Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Coherus Oncology has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Neuroscience has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coherus Oncology beats Alto Neuroscience on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coherus Oncology

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Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27. It is also developing CHS-114, an investigational highly specific human afucosylated IgG1 monoclonal antibody selectively targeting CCR8, a chemokine receptor highly expressed on Treg cells in the tumor microenvironment (TME); and CHS-1000, an antibody targeting human ILT4 designed to improve anti-PD-1 clinical benefit by transforming an unfavorable TME to a more favorable TME. In addition, the company’s licensed immuno-oncology programs include NZV930, an antibody designed to inhibit cluster of differentiation 73; and GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R for the treatment of solid tumors. Further, it offers YUSIMRY, a biosimilar to Humira for the treatment of patients with inflammatory diseases characterized by increased production of tumor necrosis factor (TNF) in the body, including rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease, psoriasis, and ulcerative colitis. It collaboration agreement with Junshi Biosciences for the co-development and commercialization of toripalimab; agreement with Surface and Adimab LLC; license agreements with Bioeq AG and Genentech, Inc., as well as Vaccinex, Inc.; and out-licensing agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property No. 4 Limited. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Alto Neuroscience

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Alto Neuroscience, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company develops ALTO-300, a small molecule melatonergic agonist and serotonergic antagonist with antidepressant properties which is in phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with MDD; ALTO-101, a novel small molecule phosphodiesterase 4 inhibitor which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia; ALTO-203, a novel small-molecule histamine H3 receptor inverse agonist which is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with MDD and higher levels of anhedonia; and ALTO-202, an investigational orally bioavailable antagonist of the GluN2B subunit of the NMDA receptor which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of MDD. In addition, it develops novel pharmacodynamically synergistic combination and biomarker platform that collects patient-specific data to identify biomarker-characterized patient. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.

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