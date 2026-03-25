Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Shares Up 3.4% – Should You Buy?

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.27 and last traded at $64.40. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.

Comcast Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average is $62.22.

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Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4622 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comcast stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast Holdings Corp. ( NYSE:CCZ Free Report ) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,150 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Comcast Corporation is a global media, entertainment and communications company known for its diversified portfolio of services. Through its Comcast Cable division, the company offers high-speed internet, video, voice and mobile services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands. Comcast Cable has built a robust broadband network across the United States, positioning itself as a leading provider of connectivity solutions in both urban centers and suburban markets.

In 2011, Comcast completed its acquisition of media giant NBCUniversal, significantly expanding its presence in content creation and distribution.

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